2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Facelift Spied Undisguised, First Pics

The facelifted 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser will go on sale in the coming months while an all-new generation is bound for next year

The 2021 version of the Toyota Land Cruiser has allegedly been leaked from a port in Japan as a batch of cars for the Gulf countries with specific updates was caught on camera. The exterior comes equipped with a prominent upright front grille garnished in chrome, and the bumper portion gets wide central air inlet and neatly finished fog lamp housing.

The interior is expected to get new features like a digital cluster, a modern touchscreen infotainment system, suite of latest Toyota Safety Sense features, more upmarket cabin details, driver assistance system, wireless charging facility and so on. It will likely boast a six-cylinder turbocharged and hybrid engines as the V8 will be discontinued to meet stringent CO2 emissions.

The power figures could range between 400 horsepower and 450 horsepower. The minor facelift could be introduced in the coming months as a final hurrah of the existing generation Land Cruiser and it could go by the name Final Edition. The Japanese manufacturer is preparing a comprehensive update for the Land Cruiser and it will arrive sometime next year.

The latest generation Land Cruiser has been around for more than a decade and it has received several updates along the way. The next-gen model will reportedly have a 3.5-litre V6 hybrid engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 295 horsepower and 356 Nm of peak torque. It will replace the existing 4.5-litre D-4D V8 engine that makes 313 hp and 460 Nm according to reports.

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will be underpinned by the body-on-frame version of the modular TNGA architecture that is extensively used globally. The TNGA-F platform based Land Cruiser 300 will have plenty in common with the next generation Tundra and it will be offered in multiple configurations. The 5.7-litre engine sold in the US could also be discontinued.

The new platform will be lighter and more rigid to compensate for the reduced performance outputs but is said to aid in better off-roading capability. The next-gen Land Cruiser will also use a CVT automatic and a full-time four-wheel-drive system. The exterior will have evolutionary updates with trapezoidal front grille as in the latest crop of global Toyotas.