2020 Toyota Innova TRD Sportivo Launched In Indonesia

Toyota has launched the new Innova TRD Sportivo edition in Indonesia on the country’s 75th Independence Day

To celebrate Indonesia celebrates its 75th Independence day, PT Toyota-Astra Motor, Toyota’s Indonesian wing, has launched the Kijang Innova TRD Sportivo Limited Edition. The ‘TRD Sportivo’ model does not sport any performance part from Toyota Racing Development (TRD), instead it only gets a few cosmetic upgrades.

The Toyota Kijang Innova TRD Sportivo limited edition features a redesigned front bumper, with a faux lip-spoiler and fake air vents at the sides, along with a little spattering of chrome on the front grille. The car also sports 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, with side skirt along the MPV’s entire length. The rear section gets a new, sportier-looking bumper as well.

There is a ‘TRD Sportivo’ badge on the tailgate, and two graphics of the same near the rear wheel arch on either side of the MPV, to easily distinguish this car from the regular model. Other than that, there aren’t any changes to the exterior design.

In the cabin, the Innova TRD Sportivo gets an Integrated Air Purifier, which cleans the air of particles up to PM 2.5. The feature can work in manual as well as automatic mode; in the former, the occupants can choose when to switch the system on, and in the latter, the system will switch on by itself when it detects low-quality air in the cabin.

The Indonesia-spec 2020 Toyota Innova is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre gasoline engine, which produces 138 PS of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The second option is a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, capable of generating 148 PS and 360 Nm (342 Nm on the MT variants). The TRD Sportivo Edition is based on the Innova diesel model only, not the petrol variant.

Owing to the immense popularity of the Toyota Innova Crysta in India, the Japanese carmaker is expected to bring the Innova TRD Sportivo Edition to India as well, probably near the Diwali season. If launched, it will probably be available only with the 2.4-litre diesel engine, and with a fair price bump over the regular Innova models.