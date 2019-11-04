2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Imaginary Rendering Looks More Elegant

2020 Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to get subtle exterior and interior to keep the MPV fresh in its existing lifecycle

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has the Innova Crysta as its best-selling model for too long and the latest generation has lived up the expectations of its predecessor despite being a more premium model. The MPV is getting increased competition in the premium space as the Kia Carnival will be the second launch from the South Korean brand in India.

Moreover, Fiat is mulling over a premium MPV based on Mahindra Marazzo for debut in 2021 as well. The rendering posted here is from ia.dsgn and it gives you a thorough glimpse of what we can expect from the 2020 Innova Crysta if the Japanese auto major tries to incorporate a wide range of global styling cues.

Standing in coherence with the latest Corolla sold internationally, the front fascia gets a slimmer headlamp cluster with twin LED Daytime Running Lights in each pod making it look like a two-tier unit while the turn signals are also crammed into it. IA Design has taken the regular Innova Venturer sold in Indonesia and made changes its design to bring up the 2020 version.

The hexagonal grille design has been snubbed in favour of a trapezoidal unit and the fog lamp section is completely modified with progressive silver elements and black inserts adding to the flare. Other updates include newly designed multi-spoke alloy wheels. Whether these changes will come into effect or not is still waited to be seen.

On the other hand, the powertrain lineup comprising of 2.7-litre petrol, 2.4-litre diesel and 2.8-litre diesel units will get BSVI compliance in India and the automatic transmission available in the base GX and high-end ZX could be expanded into the 2.8-litre diesel VX grade.

As for the cabin, subtle design improvements could be in the pipeline alongside a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Features like wireless charging facility could be part of the package. Before the March 31, 2020 deadline for BSVI norms, we can expect Toyota to launch the facelifted Innova Crysta in India.