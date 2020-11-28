2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Vs Mahindra Marazzo – Specs Comparison

The Mahindra Marazzo gets a sole diesel powertrain, while the Innova Crysta facelift retains its 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines

The Toyota Innova Crysta is undoubtedly one of the most famous MPVs in the Indian market since its origin, and its popularity is ever-growing. Toyota has now introduced a mid-life facelift for the second-gen Innova after over four years, which has added a few new features to its list, as well as some visual enhancements to make it look fresh.

What hasn’t changed is the fact that the Innova Crysta still does not have any direct rival in the country. However, we decided to compare the updated MPV with its closest competitor, the Mahindra Marazzo. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two MPVs, take a read –

Dimensions

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift measures 4735 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, stands 1795 mm tall and has a 2750 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Mahindra Marazzo has a length of 4585 mm, a width of 1866 mm, a height of 1774 mm and has a wheelbase that measures 2760 mm in length.

Car Toyota Innova Crysta Mahindra Marazzo Length 4735 mm 4585 mm Width 1830 mm 1866 mm Height 1795 mm 1774 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2760 mm

This means that the Toyota Innova Crysta is 250 mm longer and 21 mm taller as compared to the Mahindra Marazzo, while the latter is 36 mm wider and has a 10 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the former.

It should be noted that the Innova Crysta facelift can be had with either a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration, while the Marazzo gets a 7-seat as well as an 8-seat setup.

Engine specs

Just like the outgoing model, the Toyota Innova Crysta can be had with either a 2.7-litre petrol engine, or a 2.4-litre oil burner. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm. The transmission options on both the powertrains include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

Car Toyota Innova Crysta Mahindra Marazzo Engine 2.4-litre 4-cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 150 PS 123 PS Torque 343 Nm (MT)

360 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

As of now, the Mahindra Marazzo can only be had with a 1-5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 123 PS power and 300 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

Car Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 2.7-litre 4-cyl petrol Power 166 PS Torque 245 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets a very plush cabin, thanks to its equipment list that consists of leatherette upholstery, arm rests for the first two rows, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, along with a new Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

On the feature front, Mahindra has equipped the Marazzo with 17-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and auto climate control.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the new Innova Crysta include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Hill-start Assist, Electronic Stability Program, automatic headlights and, front clearance sonar with MID Indication.

Whereas the Mahindra Marazzo comes with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all four wheels, ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors and a rear camera as well.

Price

Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta facelift at a base price of Rs 16.26 lakh, which goes up to Rs 24.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

Mahindra currently retails the Marazzo in three different variants, namely M2, M4 Plus as well as M6 Plus. All three variants can be had with the 7-seat as well as the 8-seat configuration, and prices start from Rs 11.25 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Comparison Verdict

It is pretty obvious that the Mahindra Marazzo and the Toyota Innova Crysta fall into two different segments, and that is the very reason that their dimensions, engine specs as well as price varies so much. That being said, the Toyota Innova Crysta outperforms the Mahindra Marazzo in all aspects, however, the latter is much more affordable than the Innova Crysta.