2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Rendered With Stylish Exterior

2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is expected to get exterior and interior updates to keep the lifecycle going

After showcasing it at the 2016 Auto Expo, the second generation Toyota Innova Crysta was launched in India in May 2016. It has been the more premium replacement of the old model with a higher success rate as the Innova Crysta romped onto the domestic scenes with good acceptance among customers. Over a period of more than three years, it has largely stayed as the most sold model for Toyota every month.

With the competition growing leaps and bounds and the arrival of new mid-size and more technologically advanced SUVs meant that the Innova Crysta is slowly losing out on its regular monthly average that once stood at around 6,500 units. The Indian auto industry is going through a rough patch lately and thus introducing a facelift at this point does not make any sense.

The Japanese manufacturer has reportedly been working on a facelift model that could be launched sometime next year after going on sale in some ASEAN markets. Until then, the rendering posted here gives you quite a bit of the taste on how the upcoming MPV might look like in its updated avatar. The 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a redesigned front grille, sharper LED headlamps and newly styled front bumper.

The bumper has more prominent horizontal fog lamp housing while the chrome treated thin strip and lip garnish further enhance the visual appeal of the facelifted MPV. No changes have been made to the basic silhouette of the 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta but a set of new wheels does up the premium nature. The rear end should get noticeable updates as the front as well.

As for the interior, Toyota could play around with new upmarket bits and pieces while the infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity could see its share of revisions alongside new driver-assistive and safety technologies. The existing petrol and diesel engines should be carried forward with BSVI compliance.

However, the availability of a more frugal hybrid system that will be kinder to the environment cannot be ruled out of the equation as part of Toyota adhering to the CAFE norms. As for the immediate future, Toyota will likely be launching a small electric car, which could be based on the forthcoming electric Wagon R within the next two years.