2020 Toyota Harrier Modellista Kits Unveiled; Looks Astounding

2020 Toyota Harrier Modellista body kits come in two variants namely Gran Blaze and Avant Emotional and they certainly enhance the exterior of the premium SUV

Only recently, Toyota introduced the new Harrier SUV in its home market of Japan and it has now unveiled a whole host of accessories from the Modellista department. The global auto major will be trying to make the most out of the customers’ affinity to individually personalise their models and, in turn, make them unique in a variety of ways with visual updates and interior enhancements.

Toyota has presented two different body kits for the 2020 Harrier and they are named Gran Blaze and Avant Emotional. Both of them are definitely elevating the exterior appearance of the premium SUV and have distinctions on their own. The notable changes include skirts up front side and the rear with upmarket metallic grey or chrome accents to differentiate from the standard model.

The Avant Emotional has some unique changes compared to the Gran Blaze including the hidden exhaust pipes. The Gran Blaze, on the other hand, has a sporty quad rectangular exhaust units. To keep their production costs down, they do have several common parts both inside and out. There is a newly designed illuminated LED front grille, chrome accented bonnet, ORVMs, D-pillars, tailgate and the bonnet.

Additionally, you could also see a rear spoiler while the 20-inch Wing Dancer XIV dual-tone alloy wheels catapult the visual stance of the Modellista accessorised Harrier. There is also a special door kit garnished in metal and the interior boasts of features such as boot light, footwell lights, blue cabin ambient lighting, wood floor for luggage compartment and so on.

In Japan, the 2020 Toyota Harrier derives power from a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated Dynamic Force engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 171 PS and 207 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The hybridised version uses a bigger 2.5-litre engine pumping out 218 PS and the turbocharged 2.0-litre engine is no more.

The fourth generation Toyota Harrier costs between 2,990,000 yen (Rs. 21.25 lakh) and 5,040,800 yen (Rs. 35.83 lakh) and is underpinned by the TNGA-K architecture. It has a heavily upgraded exterior in its latest avatar alongside gaining premium amenities like a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.