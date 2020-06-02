2020 Toyota Fortuner will be unveiled on June 4 and is expected to reach Indian shores towards the end of this year

Toyota’s Thailand division has been selling the Fortuner since mid-2015. The second-generation model is getting its first major update on June 4 as the facelifted version will make its global premiere there before reaching other markets including India. Courtesy of the leaked images and teasers, we do have a clear idea of how the updated Fortuner will look like.

The Japanese manufacturer has applied a host of exterior changes and the design looks more purposeful and sportier compared to the outgoing full-size SUV. Moreover, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner is also getting mechanical changes including the 2.8-litre turbocharged iGD diesel engine upgraded to produce a maximum power output of 204 horsepower and a massive 500 Nm of peak torque.

The 2,755 cc engine currently makes 177 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 420-450 Nm at 1,400-2,600 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed auto, sending power to a 2WD or 4WD system. The upgrades meant it produces 27 more horses and torquier by 50 Nm.

The significant exterior updates include bi-beam LED headlamps with new projector lens, redesigned front grille design, revised front and rear bumpers, restyled LED tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels ranging from 18- to 20-inch sizes, and new side steps as Toyota intends to keep the Fortuner for a longer period in time in its current generation cycle.

The interior of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner also gets a host of changes but the dashboard layout stays familiar, amidst changes to the gauge screen and stereo. To offer better personalisation options, Toyota will provide new accessories and the optional, as well as standard features list, has also been thoroughly upgraded this time around with better convenience, safety and comfort factors in mind.

Some of the key bits include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, wireless charging facility, a comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense package with automatic pre-collision brakes, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, variable automatic speed control, dynamic radar cruise control, etc.