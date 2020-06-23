2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender Explained Fully In Walkaround Video

2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender comes with many exterior enhancements and new features compared to the standard model

Earlier this month, Toyota revealed the updated version of the Fortuner in two variants and the Legender caught plenty of attention for its visual departure compared to the standard model. While the arrival of the Legender to India is debatable, the facelifted Fortuner is expected to launch sometime early next year locally.

The video included here shows the clear exterior enhancements found in the 2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender in comparison to the regular SUV. It stands in line with the latest crop of Toyota SUVs found in the International markets with a sleek appeal. The more aggressive version of the standard Fortuner gets a range of updates to the front fascia.

Up front, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender comes with a sharper upper grille, dual LED projector headlights with L-shaped integrated Daytime Running Lights, horizontal LED lights in the lower portion of the bumper, bolder black radiator grille opening, newly designed front bumper and prominent piano black extensions.

Other exterior highlights in the seven-seater SUV include black finished pillars, 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheel design, vertical blades in the rear bumper, sporty rear spoiler and wraparound tail lamps. The Fortuner Legender can be had in Emotional Red with black roof, White Pearl CS with black roof and Attitude Black Mica paint shades.

Inside the cabin, you could find a host of comfort, convenience, safety and assistive features. It features nine-speaker JBL surround sound, wireless charger, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting and so on. It also gets mechanical updates such as new shock absorbers for better comfort.

The 2.8L 4WD variant of the Toyota Fortuner Legender costs 1,859,000 baht (Rs. 45.51 lakh). It can be had in 2.4-litre or 2.8-litre diesel engines. The smaller unit develops 150 PS and 400 Nm while the latter kicks out more power and torque at 204 PS and 500 Nm respectively this time around.

It also gains a balancer shaft for reduced engine noise and vibration. The Toyota Safety Sense suite boasts advanced features as well including Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Pre-Collision System.