2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiling On 4th June – 5 Things To Know

The 2020 Fortuner will likely continue to be offered with the current 2.7-litre petrol (166 PS/245 Nm) and 2.8-litre diesel (177 PS/420 Nm – MT, 450 Nm – AT) powertrains

It’s very well known that Toyota is working on a mid-life facelift for its full-size Fortuner SUV, and the updated car is all set to make its global debut on June 4, 2020. The Fortuner facelift has already been spied testing on international soil a couple of times, which has helped us gather some crucial information about the facelifted model.

This also means that the India-spec model is expected to receive the facelift soon as well. In the meantime, here are five things that you should know about the Ford Endeavour rivalling 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift –

1. Updated design

As compared to the outgoing pre-facelift model, the 2020 Fortuner will feature some changes been made to the exterior design of the car to give it a fresher look. However, since this is just a facelift, we do not expect any major changes. Changes like a new front fascia with a redesigned grille, revamped bumper, revised headlamps & tail lamps and new alloy wheels are expected.

2. BS6-compliant powertrains

Powering the updated India-spec SUV will likely be the same BS6-compliant 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol and 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engines that are currently on offer with the Fortuner available on sale in the country. The petrol motor produces 166 PS of max power, along with 245 Nm of torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 6-speed AT.

On the other hand, the diesel motor is rated at 177 PS/420 Nm when coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the peak torque output increases by 30 Nm when had with the 6-speed AT. An all-wheel-drive configuration is expected to continue being offered as an optional with the diesel version, while the petrol models will likely only get a 2WD setup as standard.

3. New Features

Just like the exteriors, we expect changes inside the cabin to be minimal as well. The seat upholstery will likely be new, while the dashboard layout will be retained. Features like cruise control (diesel only), a touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, automatic climate control, power adjustable front seats and seven airbags will be carried over.

However, Toyota might as well go ahead and offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for the infotainment system, and the facelifted SUV could also be offered with connected-car tech. Also expected is a new premium sound system sourced from JBL.

4. Expected launch date

While the Toyota Fortuner is all set to make its global debut on June 4, an Indian launch is still a few months away. We expect the updated SUV to be launched in the country by the end of this year.

5. Expected price

Toyota retails the petrol models of the pre-facelifted Fortuner in India between Rs 28.18 lakh and Rs 29.77 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel trims of the full-size SUV are offered at a starting price of Rs 30.19 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).