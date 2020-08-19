2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Deliver 12% More Fuel Efficiency – Details

Following its debut in Thailand, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will go on sale in Australia on August 27 before reaching other markets

Toyota introduced the facelifted Fortuner a couple of months ago in Thailand and its reach has been expanded across the Asian countries and Australia. The brand’s Australian division has revealed official details and it will debut on August 27. The popular full-sized SUV boasts a host of exterior and interior updates.

Additionally, new features and technologies are also part of the package as in other markets. Up front, it comes with a redesigned black grille having thick chrome surrounds, restyled bi LED headlamps and revised bumper with new design for the air inlet.

Elsewhere, you could find more prominent silver-finished skid plate and the top-spec Crusade features 3D LED tail lamps and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Legender version of the facelifted Fortuner won’t likely make its way Down Under and it could be the similar case for India, as only the standard version was spotted testing recently.

The cabin gains revised instrument cluster with new fonts, MID showing steering angle, premium satin finish, dark grey fabric seats and black or beige leather upholstery in the Crusade trim. Compared to the Thai-spec version, the interior changes are slightly different and the base GX is priced at AUD 49,080 (Rs. 26.39 lakh) and the GXL at AUD 54,350 (Rs. 29.22 lakh) with AUD 61,410 (Rs. 33.02 lakh) for the Crusade.

As standard, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, improved voice command, and a suite of Toyota Safety Sense features. It gets front parking sensors, autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and so on.

Only the uprated 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, with a larger water-cooled ball bearing turbo unit and new variable nozzle vane mechanism, will be offered in Australia as it produces 204 PS and 500 Nm. Toyota also says that fuel consumption has been reduced by 11.6 per cent and it could be a similar case for India upon its arrival. On the combined cycle, it stands at 7.6L/100 km (17.3% on the urban cycle with 9.1L/100 km).