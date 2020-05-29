2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Debut Next Week

The second-generation Toyota Fortuner will finally receive the much-awaited mid-cycle facelift that should make an already popular SUV a tad more likeable

The Toyota Fortuner needs no introduction. In its second generation now, the premium SUV has been ruling its segment since time immemorial. The second-gen model has been an even bigger hit than its predecessor, which is saying a lot if you account for the price increment it commands over the previous version. While there’s no denying the high demand for this SUV, Toyota has still found it suitable to work on a facelift to keep things fresh.

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will debut in Thailand on June 4, 2020, which is hardly a week from now. Of course, the new model is even India-bound and it should make it to our market by the end of this year. Along with the revamped T-Fort, the company will even showcase an updated Hilux pick-up truck, which, as is obvious, isn’t meant for India.

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will carry a host of cosmetic updates, which is something that has already been revealed in the spy images that are freely available on the web world. Even the updated pick-up sibling will feature a similar set of updates.

The refreshed SUV will carry a new font grille that will bring the fascia’s visual appeal in line with that of the RAV4. The SUV will even get an updated pair of headlamps that will feature LED DRLs. Moreover, the SUV will come with a new front bumper, a tweaked rear bumper and new design mag wheels.

Inside, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will come with the highly-anticipated touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Other than this, the Thai-spec model will even receive the much publicized Toyota Safety Sense package that will include bits like an adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

While the Toyota Hilux will even receive updated motors, the India-spec Toyota Fortuner should continue with the current set of BSVI-compliant diesel and petrol engine options. The former is a 2.8-litre turbocharged unit that outputs 174 bhp/420 Nm with a 6-speed manual transmission and 174 bhp/450 Nm with a 6-speed automatic unit. The petrol motor, on the other hand, offers 163.7 bhp and 245 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

Of course, all the premium features available on the current model will be carried over. What we’re talking about over here are bits like an electric tailgate with memory function, 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, leather upholstery, and more.

The India-spec model will miss out on the sophisticated safety pack and will continue to offer bits like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse camera, hill-hold assist, hill descent control, stability control and cruise control.