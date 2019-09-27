2020 Toyota Corolla ‘Trek’ Revealed, Exclusive To Touring Sports Variants

Toyota has revealed the 2020 Toyota Corolla Trek, a crossover version exclusively for the Corolla Touring Sports variants

Toyota Corolla, as commonly known in India, is a mid-size sedan. However, the Corolla is also available in hatchback and estate formats internationally. The new Trek variant is available as an option with the Touring Sports models only.

The Toyota Corolla Trek is an outcome of a partnership between Toyota and Trek Bikes. As part of the agreement between the two, Toyota provided 16 Corolla Treks as support vehicles for the Trek-Segafredo team at the 2019 La Vuelta cycling race.

To start off, Toyota Corolla Trek is marginally bigger in size than the regular Touring Sports variants. The Trek is 20mm longer, 15mm wider and 20mm taller. It has an increased ground clearance of 20mm while the wheelbase remains unchanged.

Visually, the new changes made on the Trek variant include a new honeycomb grille, LED headlamps and foglamps, plastic cladding around the car, 17-inch black alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and ‘Trek’ badging at the rear.

The cabin welcomes you with ‘Trek’ door sills. It features a dual-tone theme with wood inserts here and there. Other equipment on offer includes a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Toyota’s Touch 2 multimedia with navigation, a 7-inch TFT multi-info display.

The Corolla Trek gets two different hybrid engine options to choose from; a 1.8-litre, that makes 123PS of power and 142Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre engine that churns out 182PS of peak power and 190Nm peak torque. Both are paired to a CVT and are FWD.

The Toyota Corolla Trek comes loaded with a host of safety equipment, which include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat-belt reminder, ISOFIX seat anchors. It is also equipped with passive safety features like intelligent auto high-beams, road sign assistance, pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control and more.

The expected starting price of the Toyota Trek is around £29,000. However, Toyota is yet to reveal the official prices. The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Trek rivals the Ford crossover, Focus Active.