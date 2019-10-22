2020 Toyota Camry, Corolla, RAV4 Nominated For European Car Of The Year

The nominees list for the 2020 European Car of the Year comprises of 35 models and the final result will be announced next March

The list of 2020 European Car of the Year nominees has been announced as 35 models will be subjected through evaluations until a final winner is crowned with assessments through different categories. The entire list has been nothing short of interesting as passenger cars from budget segments to the high-end of the spectrum are part of the process.

The eligibility to be among the nominees is that the new vehicles should be on sale now in Europe or before the end of this year in at least five countries of the Old Continent. The Volkswagen MK8 Golf that has not been introduced yet features in the nominees’ list. The judging panel comprises of many experts from the automotive industry and they will follow a specific set of standards.

Before November 25, the list of 35 vehicles will be narrowed down to just 7 and the final round of voting will decide the 2020 European Car of the Year. It will be publicly revealed on March 2, 2020 just ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. Last year, the Jaguar I-Pace put on a strong show and was crowned the winner as it beat the Alpine A110.

The Volvo XC40 in 2018, Peugeot 3008 in 2017, Opel/Vauxhall Astra in 2016, Volkswagen Passat in 2015 and Peugeot 308 in 2014 were the recent winners and in 2012, the Volkswagen Golf MK7 took home the honours in a short while after its debut. Audi has the E-Tron electric SUV as a strong contender while three BMWs are featured – the latest 1-Series, Z4, X6 and X7.

The DS3 Crossback and Ferrari F8 Tributo are also on the list. Ford’s compact Puma SUV, Kia’s electric version of the Soul, the new Mazda 3 and CX-30 alongside Mercedes-Benz CLA, EQC, GLB and GLS are other contenders. Nissan has its eccentric Juke while Opel/Vauxhall Corsa is accompanied by Peugeot 208 hatchback from the sister brand.

Toyota’s Corolla, Camry, RAV4 and Supra are other important nominees as their latest versions have been successful since entering the European market. Volkswagen’s T-Cross mid-size SUV that will spawn an India-spec version and the SsangYong Korando that might have something to do with the next-gen XUV500 are other noteworthy nominees.

The 2020 European Car of the Year nominees are:

Audi E-Tron BMW 1-Series BMW Z4 BMW X6 BMW X7 DS3 Crossback Ferrari F8 Tributo Ford Puma Kia e-Soul Mazda3 Mazda CX-30 Mercedes-Benz CLA Mercedes-Benz EQC Mercedes-Benz GLB Mercedes-Benz GLS Nissan Juke Opel/Vauxhall Corsa Peugeot 208 Porsche 911 Porsche Taycan Range Rover Evoque Renault Captur Renault Clio Renault Zoe Skoda Kamiq Skoda Scala SsangYong Korando Subaru Forester Tesla Model 3 Toyota Camry Toyota Corolla Toyota RAV4 Toyota GR Supra Volkswagen Golf Volkswagen T-Cross

Porsche 911 and Taycan, Range Rover’s Evoque, Renault Captur, Clio and Zoe along with Skoda Kamiq, which will spawn a mid-size SUV next year for India, and Scala, Subaru Forester and Tesla Model 3 complete the list.