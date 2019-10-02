2020 Toyota C-HR Crossover Unveiled, Gets Android Auto As Standard

Toyota has updated its C-HR Crossover for 2020. The car retains its overall original identity but gets new styling changes and additional features

The C-HR now gets a honeycomb grille up front, redesigned headlamps, a new bumper and spoiler. The new fog lamps are now situated above the side vents. It should also be noted that the entire C-HR range comes with LED headlights as standard. The compact SUV is available in three trims: LE, XLE and Limited. The base LE trim comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels while the range-topping Limited variant gets 18-inchers.

Apart from the already available five monotone paint-schemes including Blizzard Pearl, Blue Eclipse Metallic, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Black Sand Pearl, and Silver Metallic Knockout, the C-HR additionally gets two new colour options to choose from. The two new paint schemes, Supersonic Red and Hot Lava Orange are both only available in a dual-tone scheme, with a black roof.

Toyota is also offering a new silver roof with the Black Sand Pearl paint scheme. We will no longer see the white roof which was available with the pre-facelift model as it has been discontinued. The cabin has received a makeover to make it feel airy inside. It now comes with a standard grey headliner, with optional black leather seats.

The top of the line XLE trim gets an all-new black sport fabric paired with blue accents and contrasting stitching. The previous model came only with Apple CarPlay, but the 2020 C-HR also gets Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility for the 8-inch infotainment system.

Toyota hasn’t brought any mechanical changes to the C-HR. It gets the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 144 HP of power 188 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT, with a simulated seven-speed sequential-shift feature.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR gets a price hike of $150, with the pricing for the crossover now starting from $21,295 for the base LE variant (Rs. 15 lakh approx.), and go up to $26,350 for the top-end variant. The 2020 C-HR will hit the markets at the end of this month.

2020 Toyota C-HR Images