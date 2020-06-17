2020 Tata Winger With Substantial Updates Spied Ahead Of Launch

The 2020 Tata Winger is expected to be priced between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets a whole host of exterior and interior updates

The thoroughly refreshed Tata Winger made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in Greater Noida and it was part of a slew of new showcases at the biennial show. It has recently been spied undisguised with the same styling updates as in the prototype displayed at the motoring event. The 2020 Tata Winger is expected to be launched soon in India.

It adorns design cues based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy with a brand new upright front fascia. The sleeker grille section is complemented by a prominent horizontal chrome bar and sharp LED Daytime Running Lights. It certainly has been inspired by the Harrier mid-size SUV in a plenty of ways while the main headlamp cluster with thick black housing sits in the middle with more grille slats.

The lower front bumper portion has round-shaped fog lamps and the test mule features rectangular halogen headlamps. The rear end comprises of newly designed tail lamps placed lower in a black cladding while other key features include side step, split tailgate structure and sliding door for the rear. It must be noted that the display prototype at the 2020 Auto Expo had body-colored bumpers and cladding.

The display vehicle had five-spoke alloy wheels but the test mule caught on camera had a rather restrained version. The two-dial instrument cluster possesses multi-information display and glossy blackened centre console. The tall pillars and a roomy cabin should ensure a comfortable travelling experience for the passengers as the seating capacity is for 15 people.

It should enable large room for carrying the luggage as well. The interior of the 2020 Tata Winger is expected to get a newly designed three-spoke steering wheel, new touchscreen infotainment system that will be restricted to the top-end variants, premium piano black accents and silver garnish around air conditioning knobs and so on making a substantial upgrade compared to its predecessor.

As for the performance, the heavily updated Tata Winger derives power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The BSVI compliant engine is connected to a five-speed manual transmission and the price range could hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).