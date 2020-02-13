2020 Tata Winger With Same Design Language As Harrier Debuts At Auto Expo

The new 2020 Tata Winger gets an extensive makeover both inside and outside, and comes with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors has updated the Winger for the 2020 model year, and the van looks way more premium than the outgoing model. The 2020 Winger features a major design overhaul which now puts it in line with Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language. Apart from the external styling, the updates are carried forward inside the cabin as well.

At the front, the 2020 Winger gets a split-headlamp design like the Harrier. The van sports a chrome grille up front, flanked by LED DRLs on the top. The main halogen headlamp units are placed down below on the front bumper. The 2020 Winger also sports a flatter bonnet as compared to the sloping one on the previous model, which makes the van safer than before.

The Winger showcased at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is the 16 (15 + 1) seater version. Inside the cabin, the new Winger feels much more premium as compared to the outgoing van, and comes with a totally revamped cabin, which makes it look somewhat like a passenger vehicle.

The features on offer include a new touchscreen infotainment system, piano black accents in the center console and silver garnish around the AC vents, a redesigned steering wheel etc. It also gets a luggage rack, multiple USB charging ports, individual AC vents along with push back seats as before. Also, the massive roof height ensures hassle free movement inside the Winger.

The 2020 Tata Winger comes equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 89 hp of maximum power and 190 Nm peak torque. The engine comes coupled with a 5-speed transmission as standard.

The new Tata Winger will largely be aimed at fleet customers, and will also be sold in other foreign countries. In India, expect the van to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch later this year, the 2020 Tata Winger will directly rival the new BS6 Force Motors Traveller, which was also showcased at the same event.