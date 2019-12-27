2020 Tata Tigor Facelift Rendered; Borrows Design From Altroz

Tata Tigor facelift is expected to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before going on sale

Tata Motors will be officially launching the Altroz on January 22, 2020 while the electrified Nexon and the facelifted version of the regular Nexon are expected to debut soon as well. Bookings for both Altroz and Nexon EV have commenced across showrooms. The homegrown auto major is preparing to unleash a number of new products during the course of next year as well.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, the seven-seater version of Tata Harrier dubbed the Gravitas with longer rear overhang and an additional row of seat will be launched. The company has already been caught testing the updated avatars of the Tiago and Tigor as well. They are expected to go on sale before the BSVI deadline towards the end of March 2020 with upgraded engines.

The 2020 Tata Tiago and Tigor will draw heavy design influence from the Altroz that is based on Impact Design 2.0 as the Nexon EV and forthcoming Nexon. Based on the spy shots, IAB has come up with a rendering giving you a clear glimpse of what to expect from the revised subcompact sedan. It could as well premiere at the biennial motoring show in February.

The rendering showcases the sedan in a lot sportier iteration and it goes in line with the coupe-ish roofline ensuring a notchback-like stance for the five-seater. Up front, it gets a revised grille section along with sleeker projector headlamps and repositioned turn indicators and possible LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other visual updates include new diamond-cut alloy wheels, redesigned front and rear bumper, sharper black fog lamp enclosures, updated LED tail lamps, black painted roof and B-pillars among others. The 2020 Tata Tigor could adorn new colour choices borrowed from the Altroz’s range to bring a refreshed vibe while the interior gains a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system accompanying the updated feature list.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine will step into the BSVI era and it will develop 85 PS at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm. It is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine will be shown the exit doors for good measure.