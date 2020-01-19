2020 Tata Tiago And Tigor Facelifts Launching On January 22

2020 Tata Tiago and Tigor comes equipped with noticeable cosmetic changes and the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine complies with BSVI emission standards

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce a slew of new vehicles in the domestic market and the 2020 Auto Expo will see as many as four global unveils next month. On January 22, Tata will be officially launching the Altroz premium hatchback that will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

The homegrown manufacturer has also confirmed that the facelifted Tiago and Tigor will go on sale the same date on its official Twitter handle. Tata is looking to make a major statement this year by debuting new products in the addressable volume segments it has never competed in while strengthening its position in the spaces where needed.

The existing Tigor sits on the modified X1 platform that also underpins the Nexon and Tiago and it was one of the first models that has brought in the Impact Design philosophy. Since its market launch in early 2017, the Tigor created a decent following due to its coupe-like roofline and a highly aggressive price range.

However, with nearly three years into its lifecycle, the sub-four-metre sedan does need a major upgrade and Tata is giving just that. The 2020 Tata Tigor is identical to its updated Tiago hatchback sibling as the cosmetic changes meant that the duo now come in line with the sharper Impact Design 2.0 styling present on the Harrier and more coincidentally the Altroz.

The design highlights are restyled projector headlights with tri-arrow pattern, clean lens treatment to the repositioned turn signals, rounded fog lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights horizontal air dams, updated LED tail lamps, etc. Features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are already available on the Tigor.

The deliveries of the 2020 Tata Tiago and Tigor will commence alongside the Altroz and the reservations are already taken for an initial amount of Rs. 11,000 across authorised showrooms. As for the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival uses the regular 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine updated to meet BSVI emission standards and it will be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.