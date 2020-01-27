2020 Tata Tiago VS Tata Altroz – Siblings Compared

An image that shows a 2020 Tata Tiago parked closed to the Altroz shows how the two small cars look close to each other, we have now compared the two models

Recently, Tata Motors presented a slew of new offerings at a high voltage event that was held in Mumbai. The company has finally launched the Altroz, its much-awaited Maruti Baleno- and Hyundai Elite i20-rival, along with introducing the updated versions of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

With the latest updates, the most affordable model in the company’s lineup has become a tad classier, which means it’s not far below the Altroz in terms of specifications, equipment and style. Here, in this post, we have presented a 2020 Tata Tiago vs Tata Altroz comparison to let you know about the similarities and differences of the two model.

Price

As the Tata Altroz is positioned a couple of segments higher than the Tiago, it’s considerably expensive. Price range of the petrol-powered Altroz starts at Rs 5.29 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Its diesel variants are priced between Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Tiago is priced aggressively from Rs Rs 4.6 – 6.6 Lakh (ex-showroom). However, it must not be forgotten that the Tiago misses out on a diesel engine variant. On the other hand, the Altroz misses out on an automatic transmission option, which is something that the Tiago offers.

Looks

If you talk about the design, there is some similarity between the 2020 Tata Tiago and the Altroz. While the former is designed as per the IMPACT design philosophy, the latter is a product of IMPACT 2.0 design theme. Hence, the Altroz offers bolder and tauter surfaces, while the Tiago has a more fuss-free design. Up front, however, the two look pretty similar, which is due to the latest styling updates for the Tiago.

Both of them have a sharp, slightly-pointed grille, while even the bumpers are quite bold. However, the Altroz has a multi-tier lighting arrangement. Still, with the latest update, the front-end of the Tiago looks almost as modern as that of the Altroz.

Dimensions

Now, this is one area where the Tiago and the Altroz stand quite far from each other. While the former is a A2-segment hatchback that rivals the likes of Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, the latter is a Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 adversary. Hence, one shouldn’t be surprised with the difference in dimensions.

Dimensions Tata Tiago Tata Altroz Length 3,760 mm 3,990 mm Width 1,677 mm 1,755 mm Height 1,535 mm 1,523 mm Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,501 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm 165 mm

The Tiago measures 3,760 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and 1,535 mm in height, while the Altroz is 3,990 mm long, 1,755 mm wide and 1,523 mm tall. The Tiago has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm but the Tiago enjoys a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. Also, the ground clearance of the most affordable Tata Motors model is 170 mm, while that of its most premium hatchback is 165 mm.

Specifications

With the latest update, the Tiago has bid goodbye to its diesel engine variant. This has been done owing to the low demand making it totally infeasible for the manufacturer to invest in updating its smallest diesel engine to comply with the BSVI emission norms. The Altroz, however, comes with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Specifications Tata Tiago Tata Altroz Engine 1.2 Litre BS6 Petrol Engine 1.2 Litre BS6 Petrol Engine Power 86 Ps 86 Ps Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 5 Speed MT/ 5 Speed AMT 5 Speed MT

For both the hatchbacks, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine develops a maximum power of 86 PS along with a peak torque of 113 Nm. However, while the Tiago is available with 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT, the Altroz is currently available only with a manual transmission option.

Specifications Tata Altroz Engine 1.5 Litre BS6 Turbocharged Diesel Engine Power 90 Ps Torque 200 Nm Transmission 5 Speed MT

On the flip side, the Tata Altroz is also available with a diesel engine option. This oil-burner comes from the Nexon, albeit, in a lower state of tune. It outputs a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Transmission choices for the Nexon Diesel include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The Altroz Diesel, though, is available only with a 5-speed manual transmission at the moment. Also, unlike the Tiago, the Altroz is based on the company’s ALFA modular platform.

Features

Being a B2-segment hatchback, the Tata Altroz comes with several additional features over the Tiago, which is an A2-segment hatchback. While both the models come with standard equipment like power steering, aircon, power windows, ABS, rear parking sensors and dual front airbags, the Altroz also gets a wearable keyband, cornering lamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, voice assist, anti-glare IRVM, cooled glovebox, push button start and cruise control.

Verdict

From the above, it’s quite clear that the Tata Altroz offers several advantages over the Tiago. However, on the same time, it must not be forgotten that the Tiago is a cheaper offering and hence, it holds a price advantage. Compared to the Altroz, which is on sale in a price range of Rs 5.29 – 9.29 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiago is available in a price range of Rs 4.6 – 6.6 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The latter also offers an AMT option, which is something that should please all those looking for an automatic transmission option. However, the Altroz has a diesel engine option and a more modern platform.

Also, from our 2020 Tata Tiago vs Tata Altroz comparison, it’s quite clear that the new offering justifies the premium it commands over the Tiago through its bolder looks, more features and bigger dimensions. It’s also safer than the updated Tiago as it gets a 5-star Global NCAP rating as compared to a 4-star rating bagged by the more affordable sibling.