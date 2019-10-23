2020 Tata Tiago Facelift Spied Once Again; India Launch Expected Soon

2020 Tata Tiago Facelift gets exterior and interior updates and will likely be offered only with a petrol engine

If any product that has impressed the most in sales volume in recent years from Tata Motors, it has to be the Tiago. Since going on sale in early 2016, the Tiago has been the best-selling model for the brand and brought a new image for the homegrown manufacturer that harbingered positive response from customers in the next three years.

However, as the competition intensifies and the automobile market is on a downward sales trend throughout 2019, Tata’s sales numbers have been plunging and it recorded more than 50 per cent sales drop in September 2019 to exacerbate the woes. To regain the lost volumes, Tata is preparing to launch a facelift for the Tiago.

It has already been spied testing across the country and the test mule has evolved over time. A prototype was recently caught on camera in Ladakh and it reiterates the updated front fascia going in line with the upcoming Altroz. It gains a redesigned grille section, updated bumper with new fog lamp housing, new set of tail lamps and possible LED DRL treatment in the top-spec variants.

The major may only stick with minor updates while the interior will get subtle changes like revised seat upholstery and use of more premium materials. Adhering to the growing competition, the 2020 Tata Tiago facelift will have a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-speaker Harman audio and so on.

Other notable features are multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control and a host of standard safety features. As for the powertrain, the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine making 70 PS and 140 Nm will be axed during to the arrival of BSVI emission regulations from April 2020 onwards.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine will soldier on with the necessary upgrades and it might continue to produce 85 PS and 114 Nm. The Tiago facelift is expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model.