2020 Tata Safari Imaginative Rendering Looks Spectacular

The rendring of the 2020 Tata Safari showcases the rugged off-roading SUV based on the more modern Impact Design 2.0 philosophy

Tata began producing the Safari back in 1998 when the company was really expanding its wings into new territories and segments. The off-roader, designed specially to be a seven-seater with a foldable third row and spacious cabin, came about as a competitively priced alternative to the Mitsubishi Pajero and Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Safari used 2.0-litre Peugeot-sourced turbocharged diesel engine from Tata Telcoline in the olden days and only two years ago the Safari Dicor was phased out of production with the Safari Storme, based on the modified X2 platform, being the only model on sale in four variants priced between Rs. 10.88 lakh and Rs. 16.36 lakh (ex-showroom) currently with 2.2-litre Varicor diesel motor.

The nameplate will go down in history as one of the iconic in the Indian market with its more than two decades of existence already. The future of the Safari Storme in the BSVI era coming into effect from April 2020 remains uncertain as no official announcements have been made yet.

But being optimistic as Tata has always been, the next generation version could carry on the traits of the existing SUV. With the homegrown automaker going all in with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, it is only logical to think that the next-gen Safari would be based on it or an improved version of it.

The rendering sketch of the 2020 Tata Safari gives some idea into what the next generation model could look like. With the Harrier and H2X based on the same design language, the butch stance and styling details could be carried forward in an evolutionary manner. The upright front fascia comprises of a sleek headlamp and grille area with the tri-arrow bumper pattern as in the H5X concept.

They are complemented by the muscular wheel arches and big wheels alongside underbody skid plate protection, heavily raked windshield, sharp wing mirrors, aggressive side moulding, sporty roof rails and a long wheelbase ensuring a roomy cabin. It could be positioned way above the segment it already competes in and could sit on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform as the Harrier since it is used in new models stretching above 4.3 metres in length.

As for the powertrain, it will likely be powered by the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced four-cylinder diesel engine pumping out 170 PS and 350 Nm with BSVI compliance. It could be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT with 4WD in the top-end variants.

As for the immediate future, Tata will launch the Altroz in the coming months and it will be followed by the seven-seater Harrier. The chances of the latter acting as a spiritual successor to the Safari cannot be ruled out either.