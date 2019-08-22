2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Rendering Based On Spyshot

The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift was spied recently and the spy images reveal that the new model could get comprehensive styling updates on its front-end

Thanks to a batch of spy images that surfaced online recently, it has become quite well known that the Tata Nexon is headed to receive a facelift. The upcoming batch of updates, which will be launched in the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift, will be aimed at making the compact SUV a stronger rival to new arrivals such as the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300.

A new speculative image of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift has visualized the changes incorporated by the new model. As seen in this rendering, the updated model will sport a highly reworked front fascia that will look far more attractive than one on the current model. The biggest update will be courtesy of the sleeker headlamps as well as the new grille and the bumper.

As per the rendering, the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will have a bi-beam automatic headlamp setup that will even feature stylish LED DRLs. The new grill will be flanked by a chrome applique, while the fog lamps will become squarish in shape. The new bumper will feature black plastic cladding on its lower-end to give the vehicle a more muscular look.

The interior of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift is likely to come with a new steering wheel and a larger touchscreen infotainment unit. The car will also get a set of new features that will be aimed at helping the compact SUV look like a more premium vehicle. These will include rain-sensing wipers and an electric sunroof.

Tata Motors will also take this opportunity to update the engine lineup of the compact SUV. The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will come with BSVI-compliant set of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines that will be available with both 6-speed manual and AMT options.

So far, the Tata Nexon has proven to be a worthy alternative to the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue. In all chances, the updated model will become an even stronger rival to all these sub-4-metre compact SUVs.