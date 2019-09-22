2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted With Harrier-like Multi-tier Headlamps

2020 Tata Nexon facelift should launch during the upcoming festive season and will come with several updates to become a stronger rival of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza

Tata Nexon, the company’s smallest SUV, is slated to get a host of updates very soon. The updated model, which will bring in the most comprehensive updates for the compact SUV yet, will likely launch during this year’s festive season.

Recently, a test mule of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift was spied testing with heavy camouflage on its front-end. In spite of the concealment, however, it’s pretty much for sure that the updated SUV will feature several styling updates inspired from the Tata Harrier.

These updates will work to make the sub-4-metre offering more attractive and hence, a stronger rival to top-sellers like the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Other than the new lighting arrangement, the 2020 Tata Nexon is also likely to have a new grille, probably a single slat unit in line with the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design language.

The headlamps of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will carry a projector unit each, while even the bonnet will be redesigned to complete the more modern look. The new bumper will carry an updated set of foglamps and a new air dam.

The interior will also get some changes. While exact details aren’t available at the moment, you can expect the cabin to come with new upholstery and some additional features, like cruise control, updated infotainment system, digital MID and more. These updates will help the Nexon offers a similar level of equipment as the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

Mechanically, the 2020 Tata Nexon will be the same as the current model but will have updated versions of its 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units that will be BSVI-compliant. Even the transmission options, which include 6-speed manual and AMTs for both the motors will remain unchanged.