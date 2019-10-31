2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Again With Harrier-Like Design Updates – Video

2020 Tata Nexon is expected to make public debut along with its electric sibling at the upcoming Auto Expo

Tata Motors has been selling the Nexon from late 2017 and it is one of the highly successful models from the brand in recent times. The sub-four-metre SUV has come under immense pressure from new rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 since the beginning of this year and they have certainly eaten into its sales. The decreasing volumes have also been exacerbated by the unfavourable sales scenario persisting in the industry.

The homegrown manufacturer is aware of the consequences and quickly reacted by developing the facelifted model. Having been spied a number of times, Tata is trying to bring the Nexon in line with latest design language followed by the company. The Impact Design 2.0 styling theme debuted in the Harrier will make its way not only into the H2X concept based production model and the Altroz, but also the updated Nexon.

The spy video posted here clearly shows the redesigned front fascia that has gone more upright than the current model. The headlamps are sleeker with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights while the front bumper is also restyled with updated air inlets and fog lamp housing. The coupe-ish silhouette of the Nexon and the side profile remain similar but the rear does get its share of updates as well.

The video indicates the lower spec trim of the Nexon with a heavily camouflaged body and presence of steel wheels and updated LED tail lamps. The tailgate structure stays similar and we can expect the interior to get a digital instrument cluster and steering wheel as the Altroz. Main features like the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity could be retained.

Tata had already confirmed that the first electric vehicle based on the Ziptron technology is the Nexon EV and is running a lengthy promotional campaign. Both the facelifted Nexon and the all-electric variant are expected to make their debut at the 2020 Auto Expo this coming February. The latter will go on sale in the final quarter of the Financial Year 2019-20 and it will be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh.

As for the powertrain, the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will more likely continue with the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines with six-speed manual and six-speed AMT transmission choices. The BSVI compliant units may churn out the same power and torque figures.