2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

2020 Tata Nexon facelift comes with many design changes around the front including a redesigned bumper, fog lamp housing and a new grille

Tata Motors has its hands full with at least three new models in the pipeline for this year. Alongside its first stab at the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz, the company is inching closer to the launch of the Tiago facelift this year. And in addition to this, recent spy shots of the new Nexon suggest that the facelift too could be launched soon.

Similar to its electric twin, the 2020 Tata Nexon comes with a new front fascia with a more squared design majorly highlighted by the newly designed bumper, headlamps and grille. Also new on offer is a redesigned bonnet. Apart from that, the car also gets reprofiled fog lamp clusters, a slimmer grille that’s similar to the one on Harrier.

Tata is also expected to make the car compliant with the upcoming pedestrian safety norms that will come into effect in October 2020. The new Nexon will most likely be powered by a BS-VI compliant version of the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines, mated to the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearbox options.

As against the outgoing version, the new Nexon is expected to come at a premium of at least Rs 50,000 citing an upgraded BS-VI engine, various sheet metal changes and more kit options. It will be induced in the segment that currently consists of rivals such as the Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Last month, Tata unveiled the Nexon EV in India. The car will be introduced in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2 tone) and XM (in single tone). At launch, the Nexon EV will come in three colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. The car will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor.

Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.