2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Rendered Taking Design Cues From Harrier

2020 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to go on sale early next year before the implementation of BSVI emission norms by April 2020

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon back in September 2017 and it became an instant hit for the brand by moving up the ranks to the second position in the segment in the monthly sales table. While it could not topple the domination of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, it brought in much-needed volumes for the brand along with Tiago.

The Nexon did get the better of Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V before the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 arrived. They changed the landscape of the compact SUV space as the Venue rose to the top in no time while the XUV300 took the position of the Nexon in consecutive months for third place in monthly sales.

The homegrown auto major is enduring big sales slowdown just as other manufacturers and is preparing to refresh its lineup alongside working behind the curtains to introduce upgraded BSVI engines before the deadline kicks in. Chief among the forthcoming updated portfolio includes facelifted Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon.

The Mumbai-headquartered brand will be debuting the Altroz in the coming months while the H2X based Hornbill micro SUV is also in the pipeline for next year. In a similar fashion to these models, the facelifted Nexon could adorn Impact Design 2.0 philosophy found in the Harrier.

We showed you exclusive spy pictures of the updated Nexon a few days ago and giving a better glimpse of what’s in store is the rendering video added above. Following the tri-arrow pattern, the bumper section is completely revised with newly designed fog lamps while the central air intake is wider than the current model.

The headlamps have become slimmer and from the spy shots, we can say that the front fascia is more upright with updated bonnet design. The updated grille vents will be available in different colours including white while the revised equipment list will comprise of features like a sunroof and rain-sensing wipers. A new steering wheel and bigger touchscreen infotainment system could also be in the cards.