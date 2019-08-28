2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Rendered, Auto Expo Debut Likely

2020 Tata Nexon facelift will launch soon after its debut at Auto Expo 2020 and will be aimed at reducing the damage on its popularity from the launch of Venue and XUV300

The Tata Nexon has been around for a while now and has been pretty successful with establishing itself well in the market. The Nexon was quick to outclass the Ford EcoSport and remained at the second spot on the sales charts of its segment until the arrival of the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.

Sadly, now, the Nexon has been comprehensively outsold by both the fresher arrivals and the need of the hour is a mid-life facelift to bring the smallest Tata SUV back into limelight. The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will launch at the Auto Expo 2020 and will go on sale soon thereafter.

The new model will get various styling updates and some additional features, along with BSVI-compliant engines that will help it continue to remain on sale post 1 April 2020 deadline. Various spy shots have indicated that the refreshed Nexon will carry styling updates based on the Impact 2.0 design language.

Based on the spy images and the speculations, a rendering of the updated SUV has recently surfaced on the cyber space. As can be seen in this rendering, the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will have an updated front fascia that looks sleeker and edgier than that of the current model. The new face will even help the SUV have a bolder stance.

As per the rendering, the headlamps will have a more modern design and feature built-in LED DRLs. Even the bumper has been updated and has a more squared-off design. Also new are the large hexagonal foglamp housings and the silver skid plate. While the grille could have the same honeycomb pattern as that of the current model, it will likely get a bit sleeker.

The side profile would remain largely the same but the rims could be new to infuse some freshness. The rear-end is expected to get new tail lamps that would sleeker and more modern than those on the current model. The hatch-lid will likely remain unchanged but the bumper could definitely come with some alterations.

On the inside, the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will mostly remain the same, which isn’t a bad thing if you consider that the cabin of the compact SUV already looks good and is a well-built setup. However, the current floating-type infotainment unit could make way for a bigger unit, while even the instrument cluster could get some minor tweaks.

Other than this, even the upholstery could be updated to further spice up the things a fair bit. Other than this, Tata Motors could kit out the Nexon with some additional features, like a factory-fitted electric sunroof and a wireless smartphone charging pod.

The specifications of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will almost mirror those of the current model. What this means is that the updated SUV will be sold with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. Both the motors output a maximum power of 110 PS.

However, while the petrol engine offers a peak torque of 170 Nm, the diesel engine offers 260 Nm. While the power-tunes will remain largely unchanged, the new model will have BSVI-compliant motors.

Even the transmission options will remain the same, which means the updated model would be available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT options. The BSVI upgrade will definitely lead to a significant increase in the prices, especially for the diesel engine variant.