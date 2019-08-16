2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Likely To Get These 5 Changes

2020 Tata Nexon facelift likely to have a slew of changes that will help it reduce the stiff competition it has been facing from Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300

Launched in September 2017, the Tata Nexon has been fairly quick with establishing itself pretty well in the market. The smallest SUV from the homegrown carmaker was off to a decent start by outclassing the Ford EcoSport and becoming the second most popular model in its segment after the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

In fact, the demand for the stylish sub-4-metre SUV stayed quite high until around February this year, when the Mahindra XUV300 was launched. In May, Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the highly anticipated Venue, which proved to be another setback for the Nexon.

Seeing the free falling demand of the Tata Nexon, its carmaker did come up with some variants rejig and new features, but the additions were simply not enough to bring the compact SUV back into limelight. Hence, in order to help the Nexon reclaim its lost popularity, the carmaker is working on a mid-life update that should bring along a host of changes. The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to debut at the Auto Expo 2018 and here are 5 exciting things you should know about the upcoming model –

1. Electric Sunroof

Of late, a large number of car buyers have been opting for variants that come equipped with a sunroof. This is a rather amusing trend, considering that the climate conditions in most places make having a sunroof totally unpractical.

However, the car buyers seem to love this accessory for the additional style it offers and hence, most car buyers are now offering a sunroof on the top-end trims of their vehicles. In the sub-4-metre SUV segment, so far, the Ford EcoSport, the Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue have been available with an electric sunroof.

On the other hand, Tata has been offering an optional pop-up-type manual sunroof as a dealership-level fitment on the Nexon. However, with the launch of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift, the company will start providing a factory-fitted electric sunroof on the top model of its compact SUV.

2. New Front Bumper

The next update for the Tata Nexon won’t just bring in some new features but will even come with a host of styling changes. Of these, the biggest change will line in the front-end of the vehicle in the form of the new bumper. The 2020 Tata Nexon will be styled as per the company’s Impact 2.0 design language. What this means is that the Nexon is about to get a futuristic and edgy look like that of the Harrier.

The biggest change at the new model’s front-end will be due to an all-new bumper that will look sportier than the one on the current model. It will even support a sleeker front grille and a new set of headlamps, all of which will come together to give the Nexon a much bolder look.

3. BS6 Petro Engine

The Indian auto industry is currently undergoing a sea of changes, most of which revolve around the tightening of the emission and safety standards. On April 1, 2020, India will embrace the cleaner BS6 emission norms. What this means is that all vehicles that are sold in the country will have to adhere to the new emission regulation to remain on sale. Hence, most manufacturers have been in the process to upgrade their powertrains to achieve compliance with the new standard.

Now, the challenge here is that upgrading the diesel engines to meet BS6 norms requires the introduction of a new exhaust system and filters, which can significantly bump up the cost of the vehicle. The rise in price is likely to be so high that it would unfeasible to upgrade the motors of the smaller cars. Hence, Tata would probably discontinue the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine option and only update the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor to achieve BS6 compliance. Peak power and torque figures, at 110 PS and 170 Nm, should remain unchanged.

4. New Projector Headlamps

Like we said, the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will be introduced with a slew of styling changes that will make its front-end look more contemporary. The Impact 2.0 design language should give the Nexon a Harrier-like look, which will be courtesy of a bold new bumper of and new lighting fixtures, including a set of automatic projector headlamps.

The sleeker units, which will be flanked by LED DRLs at hood level and fog lamps at a lower position, will make the front-end look quite dynamic. The multi-tier lighting system will be in line with the latest trend, which can be seen on latest crop of SUVs, including the Hyundai Venue, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos.

5. New Instrument Console

The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will even carry several changes on the inside. For starters, the facelift will likely have a new upholstery along with some additional features, such as a new steering wheel, a bigger infotainment unit and even rain-sensing wipers. The biggest highlight will a totally new instrument console, which will replace the rather conventional setup found on the current model.

The new binnacle will offer all-digital instrumentation, which is something that is bound to uplift the appeal of the cabin. A similar all-digital cluster will also make it to the updated versions of the Tiago and the Tigor.