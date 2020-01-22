2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched At Rs. 6.95 Lakh – Walkaround Video

2020 Tata Nexon gets cosmetic updates similar to the upcoming Nexon EV and the engines are updated to meet BSVI emission standards

Tata Motors has today introduced a slew of new products in the domestic market as the facelifted Nexon, Tiago and Nexon were accompanied by the all-new Altroz premium hatchback. Among the three facelifts, the Nexon has gained major exterior updates and it has been priced between Rs. 6.95 lakh for the base XE petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.70 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ (O).

The 2020 Tata Nexon prices have increased by around Rs. 22,000 for petrol and Rs. 55,000 for the diesel variants compared to the BSIV model. On the outside, the sub-four-metre SUV gets styling changes to be in line with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. In fact, the facelifted trio are now in coherence with the latest design language adopted by the brand.

The front end has become noticeable more upright courtesy of the structural updates implemented to meet the forthcoming pedestrian safety regulations. Compared to the Nexon EV, the standard IC-engine powered SUV does not have blue highlights and instead brushed aluminium accents are introduced. The sharper projector headlamps has the new LED Daytime Running Lights integrated.

The revised front grille is accompanied by new C-shaped fog lamp housing and redesigned central air inlet with inverted Y-shaped pattern. The faux front skid plate, tweaked rear end and the colour choices with the new 16-inch alloy wheels bring a thoroughly refreshed vibe into the mix. On the inside, the 2020 Tata Nexon gains a new all-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel and other minor updates.

Tata Nexon (Variants) Petrol Price Diesel Price Tata Nexon XE Rs. 6,95,000 Rs. 8,45,000 Tata Nexon XM Rs. 7,70,000 Rs. 9,20,000 Tata Nexon XZ Rs. 8,70,000 Rs. 10,20,000 Tata Nexon XZ+ Rs. 9,70,000 Rs. 11,20,000 Tata Nexon XZ+(O) Rs. 10,60,000 Rs. 12,10,000 Tata Nexon XM (AMT) Rs. 8,30,000 Rs. 9,80,000 Tata Nexon XZ+(AMT) Rs. 10,30,000 Rs. 11,80,000 Tata Nexon XZ+(O) AMT Rs. 11,20,000 Rs. 12,70,000

The facelifted Nexon is offered in five different trim levels and can be booked across authorised dealerships in the country for an initial token of Rs. 11,000. Some of the main features in the Nexon facelift are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic headlamps, new electrically operable sunroof, cruise control and so on.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines are updated to meet BSVI compliance. The former continues to produce 110 PS and 170 Nm while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both are mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.