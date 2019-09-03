2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Imagined In A New Speculative Rendering

2020 Tata Nexon Facelift is expected to be styled as per the company’s Impact 2.0 design theme, which should make it look as modern as the Harrier due to similar design cues

The Tata Nexon was launched din 2017 and has been the smallest SUV from the homegrown carmaker for some time now. The Nexon, while quickly establishing itself in the sub-4-metre SUV market, has far from being a best-seller. In fact, the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300, the two new arrivals in the segment, have left a huge dent in the popularity of Nexon.

To address this, the carmaker is now preparing a mid-life facelift for the Tata Nexon. The upcoming model has been spied testing under heavy camouflage many times by now and is likely to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on several renderings, a speculative render has imagined the aesthetics of the updated model.

It is pretty much for sure that most of the styling changes sported by the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will be found on the front fascia. The SUV will likely have a sharper pair of headlamps and a sleeker grille.

Even the bumper will be new and is expected to carry a more butch appearance than that of the current unit. All these updates will make the front-end look suaver and more upmarket. In the side profile, the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will get new design alloy wheels. As per the rendering, the silver trim on the beltline of the DLO will be removed.

Chances to the rear are likely to be kept to minimal. The interior will have new upholstery, some additional features, a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit and a new steering wheel.

Both the current engine options, which include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, will be updated to comply with BSVI emission norms. The manual and AMT options will be also carried over the updated model, while an all-electric model is also in the pipeline.