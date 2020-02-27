2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Gets More Powerful 120 PS Turbo Petrol Engine

2020 Tata Nexon is powered by a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine now developing 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon in late 2017 and it proved to be a game-changer for the homegrown auto major and quikcly rose to fame as the second best-selling model within the brand’s portfolio behind Tiago hatchback. Based on the modified X1 platform, the compact SUV was aggressively priced against main rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport when it debuted.

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has been really bunched up in the last two years with new rivals like Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 but the Nexon has managed to maintain its ground decently. The Venue did pose a huge threat as it knocked the Nexon off its second position in the monthly sales but the growth in the segment continues.

When the Nexon arrived on to the scenes first, it boasted the most powerful diesel engine in its class. Things only gotten better in contrary to what happens during the switch towards the BSVI emission standards when the powertrains generally lose some amount of performance. The 2020 Tata Nexon was launched last month priced between Rs. 6.95 lakh and Rs. 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nexon received cosmetic updates along with Tiago and Tigor and the design changes stand in line with Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. Moreover, the performance of the petrol motor has also been increased. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine complies with BSVI standards and as opposed to the maximum power output of 110 PS in its BSIV spec, the power figures have gone up by 10 PS.

The unit pumps out 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm. It is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission as before. The petrol engine is now on par with the Hyundai Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo GDI outputs of 120 PS and 172 Nm but it is offered with an optional seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The 1.5-litre turbo Revotorq diesel continues to develop 110 PS and 260 Nm but the power kicks in early at 3,750 rpm. It is also paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. As for the features, the updated 2020 Tata Nexon is sold with new flat-bottom steering wheel, new digital insutrumentation, tri-arrow embellishment, sunroof, connected features and so on.