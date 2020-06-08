2020 Tata Harrier Gets New TVC To Highlight Its New Features

2020 Tata Harrier was launched earlier this year with a handful of new features, some styling changes and a BSVI diesel engine with an optional automatic transmission

Tata Motors, the popular homegrown carmaker, has launched a slew of new models since the beginning of this year. While the most important of these has to be the Altroz, another highlight of the company’s updated product portfolio is the 2020 Tata Harrier that was launched early this year. The refreshed Harrier debuted at the Auto Expo 2020 and went on sale soon thereafter.

Recently, Tata Motors released a new TVC for the refreshed SUV to highlight some of the new features it carries. The 2020 Tata Harrier locks horns with the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Hyundai Creta. The updated model come with some minor styling tweaks for the exterior, which include dual-function LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and revised ORVMs. The 2020 Harrier is also available with two new colour options- Calypso Red and Cocoa Sparkle.

The interior of Tata Harrier carries a handful of changes, the most important of which is the new panoramic sunroof that makes the interior airier and hence, feel a tad roomier. Other new additions include electrically adjustable driver seats and auto-dimming Internal Rear View Mirror. The SUV retains features like multi-terrain driving modes, cruise control, JBL touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

Of course, the biggest update is found under the hood as the 2020 Tata Harrier is available with an automatic transmission option. Paired to the BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec engine, this auto gearbox is a 6-cog unit sourced from Hyundai. Also, the engine now delivers 170 PS, which is a significant bump from the 140 PS provided by the BSIV model.

Quite obviously, the 2020 Tata Harrier is costlier than the earlier version. The SUV now retains at a starting price of Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the automatic version has a base price of Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier is even expected to receive a turbocharged petrol engine option in the coming times.