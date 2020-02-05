2020 Tata Harrier BS6 With 170 PS Engine Unveiled At Auto Expo

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine developing 170 PS and 350 Nm; it is mated to either a six-speed manual or an AT

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier just over a year ago and it was one of the hotly anticipated models of its time. Despite receiving a good initial response, the packed rivals did take a toll on the mid-size SUV’s sales. Thus, Tata has updated the SUV to address the ever-increasing competition and introduced the BSVI compliant version with added equipment at the 2020 Auto Expo in India Expo Mart.

The homegrown auto major accepts bookings for the 2020 Harrier with an initial token of Rs. 30,000 across showrooms and on online. The new range-topping XZ+/XZA+ variant gets a range of new features including panoramic sunroof, six-way power adjusted driver seat, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and new dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels.

Additionally, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) is offered as standard and the new red body colour with a black roof brings a refreshed vibe to the five-seater. The Harrier is accompanied by its seven-seater sibling, the Gravitas, at the biennial motoring show along with new concepts and forthcoming models. As for the performance, the Harrier uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine.



However, it currently produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm (30 PS more and similar torque figures). The powertrain is connected to either a six-speed manual or the newly introduced six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai. The long sourght-after automatic unit will be sold in XMA, XZA, and XZA+ variants.

No other mechanical changes and cosmetic updates have been included on the Tata Harrier’s 2020 package. With the addition of new equipment, Tata is hoping to take the fight to the mid-size segment leading Kia Seltos and it has to deal with the threat from MG Hector, next generation Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and others.



The model showcased at the Auto Expo wears white body paint and blackened roof, wing mirrors, integrated rear spoiler and pillars. It also gets chromed window line for enhanced premium appeal and the new alloy wheels do sit in well with the overall design.

