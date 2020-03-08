2020 Tata Harrier 170PS MT & AT Deliveries Begin In India

The updated version of Tata Harrier mid-size SUV has been launched at 2020 Auto Expo from Rs. 13.69 Lakh to Rs. 20.25 Lakh, deliveries now started across India

Tata Motors updated the Harrier for the 2020 model year, which saw the mid-size SUV gain some minor cosmetic changes, a more powerful and BS6-compliant engine, and some additional features as well. Now, the new Harrier has started reaching dealerships, and deliveries also commenced across India.

The 2020 Harrier continues to come equipped with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. However, the power has gone up by 30 PS as compared to the BS4 era, and now the mill puts out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. While earlier the Harrier was only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, it now gets an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.

In terms of new features on offer, the new Harrier gets a panoramic sunroof, which puts it at par or even ahead of most of its rivals in the Indian market. The Harrier now also gets 17-inch diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels, which make the car look sportier than before.

Other features include Xenon HID projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, along with a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

Tata is known for making one of the safest cars in India today, and the Harrier is no less either. The safety tech on offer includes 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors.

Apart from that, the Orange paint scheme of the BS4 Harrier has been replaced with a new Calypso Red colour. Other exterior colour options include Atlas Black, Orcus White, Sparkle Cocoa and Telesto Grey. Tata has priced the updated Harrier at a base price of Rs 13.69 lakh for the base manual XE trim, which goes up to Rs 20.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic XZA+ Dark Edition.