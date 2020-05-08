2020 Suzuki Swift Sport will be available with an optional black roof, three new body colours, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and heated mirrors

The Suzuki Swift Sport has won many hearts with its stylish looks and a potent turbo-petrol motor. However, the hot hatch will soon receive a mid-life facelift, which will bring in a host of updates for the small car. The changes that the refreshed model will get were recently revealed by Suzuki New Zealand.

It has come to light that the styling changes for the performance-focussed hatchback will be limited to an optional black roof and three new body colours. The new paint options include – Flame Orange, Speedy Blue and Ablaze Red. Other than this, there is no other cosmetic change and the car continues to draw power from a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs a maximum power of 138 hp and a peak torque of 230 Nm.

The biggest highlight of the refreshed Suzuki Swift will be its updated safety package, which will include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and heated mirrors as standard. Other than these additions, the safety package will continue to be offered with adaptive cruise control as a standard feature.

The interior will also offer a new digital speedo cluster that will feature a small digital screen positioned between the analogue dials. The black roof option can be chosen with

orange, red or blue body colour.

Of course, the Swift Sport will be sold at updated prices. The manual version now retails for $29,990 ($30,500 with the optional black roof) while the automatic model can be yours for 30,990 ($31,500 with the black roof).

Speaking on the updated Suzuki Swift Sport, Gary Collins, General Manager, Suzuki New Zealand has said, “Swift Sport owners are technically savvy individuals so the increased safety technology will have strong appeal to this audience. The Swift Sport has an amazing reputation in our market, dominating recent small car awards and an Automobile Association People’s Choice winner. With the safety specification enhancement and exciting new colours, we anticipate the new model will attract even more demand.”