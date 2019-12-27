2020 Suzuki Hustler SUV Launched In Japan

Suzuki has launched the second-gen version of the Hustler SUV in its home country at 1,612,600 Yen (Rs 10.50 lakh approx.)

The Suzuki Hustler is a small crossover that complies with the kei car regulations in Japan, and the manufacturer has officially launched its second gen-version. The 2020 Hustler has been priced at 1,612,600 Yen, which translates to about Rs 10.50 lakh in Indian currency, and the car will go on sale on January 20 next year.

In terms of styling, the car carries forward its retro and boxy design from the previous-gen model. The 2020 Hustler is based on the Suzuki’s Heartect-K platform, which also underpins the S-Presso in India. Suzuki couldn’t do much about the car’s overall dimensions since it has to comply with the kei car regulations of Japan. However, the Japanese manufacturer has still increased the wheelbase by 35 mm.

The new Hustler was first showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show, and it sports new circular LED DRLs in the headlamps, along with a roof rack and stylish colour-coded alloy wheels. In terms of features, the production-ready car gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, body-coloured accents inside the cabin and steering mounted controls.

On the safety front, the 2020 Hustler gets camera-guided pedestrian deduction system with night mode, collision avoidance system and even traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control as well.

Suzuki is offering the Hustler with a 660 cc petrol engine, which is standard as per kei car regulations. The engine is offered in two states of tune; a naturally aspirated unit that produces 49 hp/59 Nm, and a turbocharged unit that puts out 64 hp power and 100 Nm torque. All variants of the car come with mild-hybrid technology and a CVT as standard.

Even though the car is based on the same platform as of S-Presso, do not expect the Hustler to be brought to India, since it is produced exclusively for Japan keeping in mind the country’s vehicle size regulations.