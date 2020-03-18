2020 Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched With 1.25 Litre Engine

2020 Suzuki Ciaz facelift in Thailand gets cosmetic updates and is powered by a 1.25-litre engine producing 91 horsepower

The Ciaz sedan has received a facelift in Thailand and it uses a 1.25-litre engine connected to a CVT automatic transmission. It develops 91 horsepower as before but is E20 compliant and the changes are limited to the cosmetics. In a nutshell, the visual updates are similar to what we have experienced in India in the second half of 2018 when a mid-life facelift entered the scenes.

The Japanese manufacturer has given a mild facelift to the Ciaz with design changes. It comes with new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sharper front grille connecting seamlessly with the headlamps, redesigned front bumper with chrome accented fog lamp housing and wider air inlets in the middle and so on.

At the rear, the 2020 Suzuki Ciaz gains chrome-trimmed bumper and subtle design updates. In the range-topping RS variant, the Ciaz features sporty skid plates and a trunk spoiler with brake light while the 16-inch alloy wheels remain identical to the outgoing model. With no dimensional changes, the Ciaz continues to have a bootspace of 565 litres.

The exterior updates have made the Ciaz more premium than its predecessor and it will certainly help in expanding its lifespan. On the inside, the facelifted Ciaz adorns an all-black theme as opposed to the beige colour in the Indian model. In Thailand, it also gets leather-wrapped steering wheel, new leather seats, chrome door handles, automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, pollen filter and a large seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It enables Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, Bluetooth and navigation options. Other main features include six-speaker audio, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, keyless entry, dual front airbags, Anti-lock brakes, EBD, Brake Assist, etc. It is made available in six different paint schemes and the prices stand between 523,000 baht (Rs. 12.03 lakh) and 675,000 baht (Rs. 15.53 lakh).

In India, the Ciaz is getting brand new rivals in the form of new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna facelift. It will be interesting to see how they stack up against each other as the customer preference has largely decreased in the segment in recent times.