2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launched In India From Rs. 29.9 Lakh

2020 Skoda Superb features cosmetic and interior updates and is equipped with a new 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine developing 190 hp and 320 Nm

Skoda Auto India Limited has the Superb executive sedan at the top of the range as its flagship model domestically. Despite being a recognizable nameplate, the segment Superb competes in does not draw high volume numbers due to its premium nature. But, Skoda is destined to make a statement with the Superb and has introduced a facelift.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda showcased the updated Superb in February and it was on sale internationally since last year. The 2020 Skoda Superb is priced from Rs. 29.9 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a host of exterior and interior updates along with the addition of new features and technologies.

The exterior comprises of a restyled front grille and newly designed front and rear bumpers with premium chrome accents. It also gets full LED Matrix headlights in a sharper assembly while the Sportline variant features contrast red finish and the Laurin & Klement with brown shade for further distinction in the facelifted sedan.

Specs Skoda Superb Engine 2.0 Litre Four-Cylinder TSI Turbocharged Petrol Engine Power 192 PS Tourqe 320 NM Transmission 7 Speed DSG Automatic Transmission

Other updates include LED fog lights, sporty chrome trim between LED tail lights, air inlet with honeycomb pattern, SKODA lettering across the trunk lid and newly designed alloy wheels. In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin of the 2020 Skoda Superb also receives noticeable revisions and updates.

It includes a new touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technologies, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, optional Virtual Cockpit, sunroof, ambient lighting, park assist, leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel and 360-degree camera among others.

As for the performance, the updated Superb comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine replacing the smaller 1.8-litre petrol unit. The new BSVI compliant motor is good enough to develop 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission with top speed of 230 kmph.

Due to the arrival of more stringent emission standards from last month, the diesel engine has been shelved. The 2020 Skoda Superb will appeal to several buyers due to its wide range and for the customers wanting to own an upmarket sedan as it does not have any direct rivals.