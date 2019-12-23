2020 Skoda Superb Facelift India Launch In May – Details

Skoda could officially unveil the Superb facelift at the Auto Expo 2020 in February next year, followed by the launch in May

The Czech carmaker is planning to launch a host of new products in the Indian market, along with facelifts for some of its existing models as well. This includes a facelift for the Skoda Superb, which has been confirmed for a launch in May 2020 in India by Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, via Twitter.

The upcoming Skoda Superb facelift was spied with a BS6 emission kit strapped to it in the country a few weeks ago, which revealed a lot of information about the car. The Superb facelift will be getting sleeker LED matrix headlamps, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps over the outgoing model. The brand’s emblem has made way for SKODA lettering on the tailgate.

The sedan’s facelifted model will retain its silhouette, but expect the car to grow in size, as compared to the current model on sale in the market. Also, the feature and safety list of the car will be updated with new equipment, including a 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, park assist, Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Multi-Lane Assist, Front Assist with Pedestrian Protection and more.

As of now, the Skoda Superb is offered in India with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 174.5 hp of max power and 350 Nm peak torque, along with a 1.8-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 177.4 hp of power and 250 Nm torque. The engines come mated either to a 6-speed manual transmission, or a DSG.

Both the engines currently on offer are BS4-compliant, and Skoda will likely be discontinuing the diesel powertrain of the Superb once the BS6 norms become mandatory on April 1, 2020. However, the Czech carmaker will be introducing a new BS6-compliant TDI engine at a later date.

The Skoda Superb has a starting price of Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect a price hike when Skoda launches the Superb facelift in India next year. The car competes against the likes of Toyota Camry Hybrid, Volkswagen Passat and Honda Accord Hybrid in India.