2020 Skoda Rapid Vs 2020 Honda City – Specs Comparison

Both the C-segment sedans recently received a new-gen update globally and they will be launched in India next year

Skoda revealed the 2020 Rapid at an event in Russia recently, while the fifth-gen City was showcased by Honda in Thailand as well a few weeks ago. While the next-gen Rapid will be brought to India mostly in a year’s time, Honda will likely launch the new City here in late-2020.

Since both the new generation models of the cars are India-bound and will go against each other at a certain point of time, we pit the two upcoming C-segment sedans against each other –

2020 Skoda Rapid Vs 2020 Honda City – Design

Design-wise, the 2020 Skoda Rapid seems to be inspired from the Scala hatch. It features the Czech carmaker’s signature multi-slat glossy black front grille, encompassed by a chrome border. The creases on the hood give the 2020 Rapid a bold character while the angular headlamps make the front fascia appear aggressive.

On the sides, the second-gen rapid features the same silhouette as the outgoing model. However, the SKODA lettering on the tailgate and the L shaped LED tail lamps are all new. Just like its bigger siblings Octavia and Superb, the 2020 Rapid has also been converted into a notchback.

The 2020 Honda City sports Honda’s ‘Solid Wing Face’ grille at the front, with sharp LED headlamps. The side-view mirrors have been bolted on to the doors rather than the C-pillars, to improve visibility. At the rear, the City gets wrap-around tail lamps with stylish LED elements.

2020 Skoda Rapid Vs 2020 Honda City – Features

Just like the current-gen City on offer in India, Honda offers a plethora of features on the 2020 model as well. The car gets an automatic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Honda connect and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate controls, a push-button start/stop system, cruise control etc.

In terms of safety, the 2020 City is well equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, along with a multi-angle rearview camera.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid does not lag behind in terms of features either. It gets Volkswagen’s Virtual Cockpit, which is a fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, an optional heated steering wheel and more.

On the safety front, the Russian-spec 2020 Rapid gets front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and driver & passenger-side airbags.

2020 Skoda Rapid Vs 2020 Honda City – Powertrains

Powering the 2020 Skoda Rapid is a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in two different states of tune – one that produces 90 PS/155 Nm, and the other makes 110 PS power and a similar 155 Nm torque. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the latter also gets an optional 6-speed auto.

Specs 2020 Skoda Rapid 2020 Honda city Engine 1.6-litre Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Petrol Engine Power 90 PS/110 PS 118 PS Torque 155 NM 145 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed MT/6 Speed AT 6 Speed MT/CVT

The Rapid is also offered with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Russian market, which puts out 125 PS power and is coupled with a 7-speed DSG. However, Skoda will offer a new 1.0-litre TSI engine with the next-gen Rapid in India, while also discontinue the 1.5-litre diesel engine currently on offer, once the BS6 emission norms become mandatory.

Specs 2020 Skoda Rapid 2020 Honda City Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Power 125 PS 124 PS Torque NA 173 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG CVT

The Thai-spec Honda City gets three engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 118 PS/145 Nm, with mild-hybrid technology; a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for 101 PS power and 200 Nm torque; and a new 1.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit which churns out 124 PS of peak power and 173 Nm peak torque.

2020 Skoda Rapid Vs 2020 Honda City – Verdict

Skoda is picking up pace in the Indian market and plans to launch a host of new vehicles here, including SUVs and crossovers which it will be showcasing at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Rapid is one of the highest-selling cars for Skoda in India, and the next-gen model, which is still over a year away, will definitely up the ante in terms of styling and features.

On the other hand, the City was the first Honda car to be launched in India in 1998, and its legacy continues even after over two decades. The 2020 Honda City is a step-up from the current-gen model on sale in the market, and will surely create a buzz when it launches in late-2020.