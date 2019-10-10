2020 Skoda Rapid Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Later This Year

The design details of the 2020 Skoda Rapid bound for Russia will likely look similar to the upcoming European-spec model

The next generation Skoda Octavia will officially be unveiled on November 11 in its notchback form and is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2020 in India to spruce up the executive sedan segment that currently has the latest Honda Civic and recently facelifted Hyundai Elantra while the next-gen Toyota Corolla will more likely arrive in the middle of next year.

The Czech Republican auto major has been on the headlines in the last few weeks due to its upcoming range of popular sedans like the Octavia and Rapid. The China-bound new avatar of the Rapid was leaked online last month revealing the exterior updates and it appeared to be based on the same PQ25 platform as the outgoing sedan.

However, the teaser image of the 2020 Skoda Rapid that will be introduced in Russia has been released showing a number of distinguished details. Expected to make global debut before the end of this year, the next generation Rapid gets sharper styling reminiscing the latest Skoda models sold in the international markets and it could give us a hint of the Rapid replacement arriving in 2021 for India.

Taking heavy design influence from the Scala hatchback, the 2020 Rapid is constructed on the MQB A0 architecture and it adorns beautifully-crafted headlamps with LED treatment, sportier front grille section, more impactful front bumper, wider central air inlet, chiselled bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, horizontal LED fog lamps and so on.

The overall silhouette of the Rapid appears to remain identical to the current model. This model could give a definitive hint of the Rapid’s replacement that is set to arrive in two years’ time. It will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform with heavy local content to ensure competitive pricing. Skoda will employ small capacity turbocharged TSI petrol and TDI diesel engines depending on the market.

It will be offered in both six-speed manual and DSG automatic transmission options. Whether Skoda will go down the hybrid route for its sedans like the Rapid is yet unknown.