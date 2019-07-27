2020 Skoda Octavia Spied Undisguised; Has Audi TT Inspired Headlamps

The next-generation Skoda Octavia will go on sale in 2020 in India and it will boast heavily updates exterior and interior

Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd is expected to launch the next generation Octavia in the domestic market sometime next year and it has already been spied testing undisguised several times on foreign roads. The Octavia has been the best-selling model for the Czech Republican brand in the global arena when the craze for sedans gradually came down over the years.

While Skoda rapidly expanded its SUV portfolio by introducing Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq, it has certainly not forgotten about the well-received sedans like Octavia and Superb. The next generation Skoda Octavia will be looking to make a huge impact upon arrival and thus thoroughly revised exterior and interior are mandatory and it looks like the brand has stuck by its guns.

The undisguised spy images indicate the presence of a single-piece headlamp ditching the split unit that saw mixed reception. The integrated LED Daytime Running Lights do bring an Audi TT vibe to the front fascia and LED Matrix headlamp technology could be reserved for the high-end variants. The sleek fog lamps and bumper with chrome strip and reflectors have also been revised.

The rear gets split LED tail lamps as the windshield wiper and shark fin antenna can also be seen in the pictures. Skoda could replace the traditional logo with the brand lettering on the 2020 Octavia. It will have slightly bigger proportions than the existing sedan as it is based on the updated MQB architecture. Despite retaining the notchback stance, it now looks more sedan-ish with a large boot door, however.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia is expected to make world premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September with estate model probably being the first to go on sale. As it shares the platform with next-gen Volkswagen Golf, Seat Leon and even Audi A3, it will share the big screen layout and gauge cluster with its siblings.

Besides a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, the 2020 Skoda Octavia will likely boast 48 V mild-hybrid system. As for India, the 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine could be retained while the future of the 2.0-litre TDI diesel is left uncertain. Whatever be the case, they will debut as BSVI compliant units.