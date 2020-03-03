2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV Revealed, Gets Plug-In Hybrid Tech

Fourth-gen Octavia RS finally gets the RS treatment, and for the first time the sporty variant comes with a plug-in hybrid system as well

While bookings for the third-gen Octavia RS were opened for the Indian buyers two days ago, Skoda Auto has officially revealed the RS iteration of the fourth-gen Octavia globally. The most interesting fact about the new-gen Octavia RS is that it now gets a plug-in hybrid system, which is also the first time hybrid tech is being offered by Skoda in a sporty top of the line model.

The car comes equipped with a 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, coupled to an 85 kW electric motor. The combined power output of the car is rated at 245 hp, and the peak torque output at 400 Nm. The said motor will help the car sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and attain a top speed of 152 mph (245 kmph). What’s more, the Octavia RS iV can also cover 37 miles or 60 km on electric power alone, on a full charge.

Just like the previous-gen Octavia RS, the iV model has also been revealed in both hatchback and estate forms. It sports 19-inch Xtreme alloy wheels with red brake calipers, a wider front bumper with piano-black grille, black ORVMs and a black lip spoiler as well. The badging on the boot lid has also been painted black, in order to distinguish the RS from the regular Octavia.

Inside the cabin, the Octavia RS iV gets sporty Alcantara seats that are heated and can be electrically adjusted for both the driver as well as the front passenger. Also included is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system packed with Skoda’s MIB3 interface and offering a variety of connected car tech.

Apart from that, the RS iV also gets a similarly sized Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, three-zone climate control, an electric boot, front and rear parking sensors and key-less entry.

Pure diesel and petrol-engined models of the Octavia RS iV have not been unveiled as of yet, but have been confirmed to be launched later, and we expect them to have a similar power output as the Golf GTD (197 hp/400 Nm) and GTI (242 hp/370 Nm) respectively.