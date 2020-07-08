2020 Skoda Octavia RS Breaks Cover With 245 PS Turbo Petrol Engine

Skoda has finally revealed the Octavia RS with 2.0-litre TSI and TDI engines, which join the previously unveiled 1.4-litre TSI hybrid powertrain

About a few months ago, Skoda had revealed the Octavia RS iV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, making it the first green RS car. It was revealed with a 1.4-litre TSI hybrid powertrain that belts out 245 PS of power. Now, Skoda has completed the fourth-gen Octavia RS’ line-up by introducing petrol and diesel versions to the range.

Skoda has introduced a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol and a 2.0-litre TDI turbo diesel powertrain for the 2020 Octavia RS. This is the first time that the RS will be offered with three different powertrains. The Octavia RS with the TSI turbo-petrol engine puts out 245 PS, similar to the RS iV, while the diesel-powered Octavia RS TDI generates 200 PS.

Both the powertrains come mated to a 7-speed DSG auto gearbox, while the TSI powered variant can also be had with a 6-speed stick shifter. On the other hand, the diesel version also gets an optional all-wheel drive configuration. The hybrid version which was revealed earlier, comes with a 6-speed DSG unit.

The RS variants get a progressive steering system and sit 15 mm lower than the regular fourth-gen Octavia. The car also gets an optional ‘dynamic chassis control’ feature that allows you to adjust the suspension, steering and gearbox settings with the help of the drive mode selector. In addition, the petrol and hybrid trims come equipped with an electronic limited-slip differential which improves traction.

To top it off, the RS gets visual upgrades that remind you that you’re not driving an ordinary Octavia. As compared to the car it is based on, the RS gets aggressive bumpers, larger and sporty looking alloy wheels with low profile rubber, blacked out elements including the front grille, ORVMs, front spoiler, rear spoiler and shark fin antenna.

Inside the cabin, the RS comes with an all-black theme with contrasting red stitching. Fabric upholstery is standard for the seats, but you can pay extra to have them in a mix of Alcantara and leather. Also included are a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters and the vRS badging, carbon-fibre accents on the dashboard and aluminium pedals.