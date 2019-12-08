2020 Skoda Octavia Receives 5-Star Euro NCAP Crash-Test Rating

The recently unveiled 2020 Skoda Octavia, which is likely to make it to our shores around the middle of next year, has received a 92 per cent rating for adult occupant protection

Recently, Skoda Auto, the VW-owned Czech car marque, unveiled the fourth generation of its popular model, the Octavia. The all-new 2020 Skoda Octavia is India-bound and will launch here around the middle of next year.

2020 Skoda Octavia wears an all-new set of clothes that make the new model look like an evolved version of the outgoing car. What this means is that the latest Octy looks sharper, more modern and even more sophisticated.

And now, in a new development, it has come to light that the 2020 Skoda Octavia has received a full 5-star rating in the crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP. The model tested by the globally recognized agency is the company’s Combi station wagon. However, in all likelihood, the sedan variant would have pretty much the same safety ratings.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia has scored 35.3 points in the adult occupant protection, which corresponds to a score of 92 per cent. The cabin has been rated ‘stable’ in the frontal offset crash, while the car offered ‘good’ protection to all critical body areas in the side barrier test.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia has scored 43.2 points in the child occupant protection, which corresponds to an 88 per cent rating. Also, the Combi version of the new Octavia has received 35.5 points out of 48 (73 percent) for pedestrian safety and 10.3 points out of 13 (79 percent) for its safety assist systems.

The latest generation of the company’s popular model measures 4,690 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and 1,470 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,686 mm, while its boot space, at 600-litre, is 30 litres more than before.

The engine options for the new model include 110 PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 150 PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines, along with a 190 PS 2.0-litre TSI motor. Also available will be a plug-in hybrid option that will use a 1.4-litre engine that will work in tandem with an electric motor.