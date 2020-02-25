2020 Skoda Octavia iV RS Global Debut On March 3 With 242 HP Hybrid Engine

2020 Skoda Octavia iV RS comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain developing 242 horsepower; 0-100 kmph in just seven seconds

At the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, Skoda’s global division will be unveiling the brand new version of the Octavia RS. It will be on display from March 3 to 15 and will play a key role in the brand’s sales fortunes with the highly popular Octavia sedan. The Octavia RS is also known as the vRS in several overseas markets.

The power-packed performance in a highly accessible price range compared to its premium competitors has made the RS nameplate a hot commodity and it will be offered in a PHEV (Plug In Hybrid Vehicle) powertrain for the first time in its new avatar. Dubbed the Octavia iV RS, it is part of the Czech Republican brand’s gradual switch towards electrification.

Skoda has significant eco-friendly strategies being devised for the betterment of the future and the 2020 Skoda Octavia iV RS will come equipped with similar underpinnings as the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTE and the forthcoming Seat Leon Cupra hot hatch. Under the bonnet, you will be able to find a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine.

The powertrain will be connected to an electric motor. The combined power output will be around 242 hp and the peak torque at 400 Nm. Skoda will indeed make mechanical changes like stiffening up the suspension to differentiate the iV RS from the regular Octavia and ensure committed handling characteristics.

The new-gen Skoda Octavia iV RS can do the zero to 100 kmph sprint in just seven seconds and it has electric-only range of up to 55 km drawing juice from a 13 kWh battery pack. For India, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 went on sale at the 2020 Auto Expo for a price of around Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The production has been limited to just 200 examples and each comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine churning out 245 hp and 370 Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The RS can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds with top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph and gets several premium equipment onboard.