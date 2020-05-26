2020 Skoda Karoq Premium SUV Launched In India At Rs. 24.99 Lakh

Skoda Karoq uses the same 1.5-litre TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine as the VW T-Roc and it produces 150 PS and 250 Nm

Skoda Auto India has today officially introduced the Karoq premium SUV in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Czech Republican auto major is taking bookings for the new model with an initial token of Rs. 50,000 from last month itself and it slots below the Kodiaq in the lineup.

The brand has removed Kodiaq and Octavia from its website and they will be making a comeback with BSVI powertrains. Earlier this year, Skoda showcased the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will spawn a mid-size SUV rivalling Kia Seltos and second-gen Hyundai Creta upon arrival in early 2021.

Unlike the heavily localised mid-size SUV based on MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project, the Karoq is brought into the country via CBU route just as its Volkswagen T-Roc cousin. The Karoq also made its local debut at the Auto Expo and it competes against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson along with VW T-Roc.

Specs Skoda Karoq Engine 1.5 Litre Evo TSI Four-Cylinder Petrol Engine Power 150 PS Torque 250 NM Transmission 7 Speed DSG Automatic Transmission

It is sold in India in a fully-loaded single trim and comes offered in six different paint schemes namely Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. The 2020 Skoda Karoq is powered by the same 1.5-litre Evo TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that can also be found under the bonnet of the Volkswagen T-Roc.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque, and is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Karoq has a top speed of 202 kmph and it can do zero to 100 kmph dash in around nine seconds. The Karoq is one of the popular SUVs from Skoda in recent times in the international arena.

It will be hoping to address the needs of the premium buyers in India as well and just as other Skoda models, it is packed with comfort, convenience and safety based features and technologies. Moreover, the Karoq has an upmarket exterior deriving styling inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Kodiaq.

Some of the main features in the Skoda Karoq are nine airbags, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-tone interior, dual-zone climate control, leather seat upholstery, Electronic Stability Control, TPMS, 12-way powered driver seat with memory and so on.