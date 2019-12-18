2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Changes Explained In Detailed Spy Shots

2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X will go on sale next year with a number of noticeable design and mechanical updates

We exclusively revealed recently about the new colour scheme the Thunderbird 350X would get from its bigger 500 cc sibling along with BSVI compliant engine in the coming weeks before the switch to the brand new generation later next year. The new avatar of the Thunderbird X has already been spotted testing a few times in India.

The recent set of spy images posted here gives a clear idea of what will be in store and reiterate some of the updates we have known so far. For starters, the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X series comes with a slew of cosmetic changes and mechanical revisions that are highly necessary to meet the requirement of the customers.

It will become more upmarket than the outgoing model courtesy of the round-shaped LED Daytime Running Light ring around the regular headlamp. The rear end gets circular LED tail lamp and lowly positioned turn blinkers. While the basic design of the cruiser remains identical, the aesthetic updates are indeed appreciable as they are evolutionary.

The new split seats appear to have become wider for both rider and pillion and it should ensure longer saddle time. The mono-pod instrument cluster has a large LED display and the switchgear features new controls for illumination. The all-important powertrain will likely be derived from the 648 cc parallel-twin used in the 650 Twins.

In the Thunderbird X’s case, the 346 cc engine could be of higher capacity with internal changes, as the bigger 499 cc unit will cease to exist when BSVI emissions come into play. The suspension system will likely be carried over while the disc brake is now on the right hand side and the new Thunderbird X rides on alloy wheels.

All these changes could incur a price hike of around Rs. 15,000 over the current 350X and Royal Enfield will be cautious enough to maintain its pricing advantage by not overprice the 2020 Thunderbird X series compared to the existing version. It will be interesting to see how things pan out!