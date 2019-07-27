2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X – 5 Expected Changes

The 2020 RE Thunderbird X will get few cosmetic and mechanical changes and an updated BS6 compliant engine

Royal Enfield has plans to revamp its existing portfolio in India soon. We have reported earlier that the Chennai based two-wheeler manufacturer is already begins testing their new generation BS6 Classic and Thunderbird models in India. Recently, the upcoming Thunderbird X model was also caught testing alongside the popular Classic model.

Here are the 5 changes that you expect in the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X model in India.

1. Updated Styling elements

The upcoming Thunderbird X gets a restyled headlamp unit that look a tad bit smaller than its predecessor. The body panels and the exhaust has also been redesigned as well. Another big noticeable change in the Thunderbird X model is that the front disc brake is now positioned towards the right side instead of left. The motorcycle also features a split seat setup instead of the single-piece seat while the taillamp has also been redesigned as well at the rear.

2. Hardware update

The Thunderbird X will continue to rely on a telescopic fork at the front and a twin spring suspension setup at the rear. The motorcycle will use disc brakes at both ends for stopping. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

3. Updated Engine

The upcoming Thunderbird X will be powered by an updated BS6 compliant engine. The updated engine could receive a slightly bigger displacement and power output and fuel-injected option too. The current generation Thunderbird X is powered by a 346 cc single-cylinder, the air-cooled carbureted motor that produces about 20.07 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

The bigger and more powerful Thunderbird X 500 is powered by a 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that produces about 27.57 PS of peak power and 41.3 Nm of peak torque. Expect the upcoming 346cc, air-cooled carbureted unit to get a new fuel injection system to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms.

4. Updated frame and chassis

The Thunderbird X will use a new double-cradle frame that will likely be lighter than the current generation model.

5. Pricing and launch date

Expect Royal Enfield to launch the new 2020 Thunderbird X towards early 2020 while it likely to be priced around Rs 1.70-1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).