A spy image of the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird reveals that the new motorcycle could come likely with a 400cc engine derived from the 650cc motor of Interceptor and Continental

Various sightings have revealed that iconic Indian bike manufacturer Royal Enfield has been preparing the next generations of Classic and Thunderbird range of motorcycles. A test mule of the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird was spied recently, thereby revealing some new details of the upcoming motorcycle.

The next-gen 2020 Royal Enfield will sport revised styling that will give it a fresher look. Up front, it will carry a slightly smaller round headlamp that will be flanked by a classy single-pod instrument cluster. Moving on, the new T’bird will also have a new fuel tank, new side panels and a split seats setup. The rear-end will have a split grab rail and a round tail-lamp.

The next-gen 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird will be powered by an all-new engine that will be BS6-compliant. The new motor will displace roughly around 400cc and will come as a replacement for the current 350cc and 500cc engines.

The new engine will be derived from the 650cc mill of the Interceptor and Continental GT and hence, will be more modern than the company’s outgoing UCE motors. It will likely feature fuel-injection for lower emissions and optimized power delivery.

The new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird will be built around a new double-cradle chassis that will be suspended by conventional telescopic forks up front and a dual shock absorber at the rear.

Also, unlike the current model, which gets its front disc rotor on the left hand side, the new model sports the unit on the right hand side of the wheel. Braking duties at the rear will be taken care of by a smaller disc rotor, while a dual-channel ABS will be standard.

The next-gen 2020 Royal Enfield Thundebird is expected to offer more relaxed ergonomics through re-positioned footpegs and a reset handlebar.

It will launch early next year and will take on the likes of Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS, Bajaj Dominar 400 and Imperial 400. Prices are likely to be up to Rs 20,000 higher than that of the current model (starting price – Rs 1.64 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Pic Source: Aditya